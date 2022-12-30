Freeway Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,357.62 (FWT)

Freeway Token (FWT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Freeway Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Freeway Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Freeway Token has a market capitalization of $22.61 million and $12,357.62 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.05 or 0.05451205 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00502528 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,888.86 or 0.29775021 BTC.

Freeway Token Profile

Freeway Token was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Freeway Token is medium.com/freewayfi. Freeway Token’s official website is freeway.io.

