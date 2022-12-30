Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Short Interest Up 31.8% in December

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,310,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 33,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Shares of YMM opened at $8.16 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

