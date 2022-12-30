Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $8.16

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $7.90. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 19,229 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,157,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 134,670 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $16,143,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

