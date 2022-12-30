Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $8.16

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $7.90. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 19,229 shares.
YMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
