Fundamentun LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $9.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.