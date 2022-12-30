Fundamentun LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,498. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.96.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

