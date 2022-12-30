Fundamentun LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,409 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 142,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 39,365 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 533.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 281,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $97.10. 98,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,299,815. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average is $99.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

