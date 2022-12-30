Fundamentun LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fundamentun LLC cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after buying an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after buying an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after buying an additional 1,121,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.84. 3,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average is $228.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

