Fundamentun LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

GD stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.96. 5,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,197. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.12.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

