Fundamentun LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 56,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,741. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

