Fundamentun LLC Sells 2,531 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. 54,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,229,210. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.