Fundamentun LLC Sells 5,043 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,269,000 after buying an additional 358,477 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,285,000 after purchasing an additional 297,514 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,797 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,095 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.84. 15,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.46. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $264.45.

