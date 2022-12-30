Fundamentun LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.04 and a 200-day moving average of $205.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

