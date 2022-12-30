Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives $11.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
A number of equities analysts have commented on FUSN shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 4,189.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
