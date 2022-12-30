FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Up 74.8% in December

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,700 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the November 30th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at FutureFuel

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FutureFuel by 290.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 206,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,922 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. 168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. FutureFuel has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $354.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.85.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

