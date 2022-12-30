F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,330,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,072 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,318,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,365,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $69.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.