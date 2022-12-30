F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 3.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

NYSE FDX opened at $175.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

