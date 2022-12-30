F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 6,090 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,179 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. HP makes up 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP Price Performance

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,162. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

