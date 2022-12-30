G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0018

G999 (G999) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,966.95 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00065803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00056337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007804 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003763 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

