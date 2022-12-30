G999 (G999) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,277.90

G999 (G999) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $4,277.90 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056503 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007729 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003609 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

