Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Down 7.9%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. 127,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 919,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$375.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galaxy Digital

In other news, Director Christopher Charles Ferraro acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$358,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$563,850.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

