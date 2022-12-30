Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 5.8%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.44. 60,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,861,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $634.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,058,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 610,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 238,233 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Further Reading

