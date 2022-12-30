Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 5.8%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.44. 60,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,861,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
The company has a market capitalization of $634.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%.
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
