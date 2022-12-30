GateToken Price Down 6.6% This Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $342.19 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00019038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00036283 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00226909 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024097 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.18910699 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,252,617.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

