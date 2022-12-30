General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 1.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 68,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,954. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.