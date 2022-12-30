General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

