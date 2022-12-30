GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 20,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,093,682 shares.The stock last traded at $28.78 and had previously closed at $29.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.