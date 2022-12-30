GICTrade (GICT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,341.58

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. GICTrade has a total market cap of $95.37 million and $17,341.58 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GICTrade has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00005814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9002762 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,307.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

