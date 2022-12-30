GICTrade Price Tops $0.92 on Major Exchanges (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $90.86 million and $10,474.73 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00005542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $843.92 or 0.05111741 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00498204 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.45 or 0.29519070 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9002762 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,307.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

