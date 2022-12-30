Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Trimmed by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,709 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 3.8% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 47,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 341,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 64,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

