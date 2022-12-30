Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.92.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 101,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $162,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,208,834 shares in the company, valued at $30,734,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 101,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $162,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,208,834 shares in the company, valued at $30,734,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,923,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,772,348. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.
Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
