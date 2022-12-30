Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 101,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $162,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,208,834 shares in the company, valued at $30,734,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 101,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $162,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,208,834 shares in the company, valued at $30,734,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,923,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,772,348. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575,106 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460,799 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123,775 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.