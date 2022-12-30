Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3,063.48 and last traded at $3,063.48. 156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,025.00.

Givaudan Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,166.62.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

