Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GVDNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,146.67.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,843. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $105.80.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.