Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 975.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GOODO stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th.

