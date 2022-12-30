Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $69.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 59.89% from the company’s previous close.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 753,348 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 121.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 593,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,598,000 after acquiring an additional 325,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 13.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

