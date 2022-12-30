Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of CO opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 623,571 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

