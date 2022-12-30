Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 18,258,217 shares.

Global Petroleum Trading Up 15.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.37.

Global Petroleum Company Profile

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

