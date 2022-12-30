Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

ALTY stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,796,000.

