Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the technology ETF on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

