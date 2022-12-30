Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Declares $0.07 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of POTX stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the period.

