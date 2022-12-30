Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.248 per share on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VPN opened at $12.48 on Friday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.43% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

