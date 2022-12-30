Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments owned 0.38% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VPN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 63,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,413. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

