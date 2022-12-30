Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11 on January 9th

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAX opened at $26.15 on Friday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.