Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.