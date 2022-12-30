Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MILN opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

Get Global X Millennials Consumer ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.