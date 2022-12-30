Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Declares $0.06 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of MILN opened at $26.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter.

