Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.