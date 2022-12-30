Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $21.93 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the period.

