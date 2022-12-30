Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.302 per share on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $45.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,727,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 139.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 43,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period.

