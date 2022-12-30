Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Announces $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Institutional Trading of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 279,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

