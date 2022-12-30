GMX (GMX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.78 Million

GMX (GMX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One GMX token can now be bought for $42.03 or 0.00254500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GMX has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $352.88 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $843.92 or 0.05111741 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00498204 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.45 or 0.29519070 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,791,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,396,753 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

