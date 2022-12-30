GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in December

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNNDY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $193.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.05.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

